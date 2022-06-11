Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 30th

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

