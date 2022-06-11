Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 761,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Regis Resources stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

