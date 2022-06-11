Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($31.82).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($28.82) to GBX 2,330 ($29.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($40.41) price target on Relx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($33.46) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.77) price target on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,158 ($27.04) on Friday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,883 ($23.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($31.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £41.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,333.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,307.73.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

