Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.25

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.
About Renren (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.