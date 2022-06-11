REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NYSE:REVG opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in REV Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in REV Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

