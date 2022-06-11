Reviewing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 3.09% 2.92% 1.79% Vitru 10.96% 8.79% 5.55%

This table compares American Public Education and Vitru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $418.80 million 0.62 $17.75 million $0.80 17.21 Vitru $116.98 million 3.41 $13.09 million $0.56 30.50

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. American Public Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Public Education and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Public Education presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.87%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.52%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Public Education beats Vitru on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

