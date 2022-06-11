Reviewing Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

This table compares ICICI Bank and Freedom Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 22.23% 13.02% 1.41% Freedom Financial 27.08% N/A N/A

ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICICI Bank and Freedom Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $14.08 billion 4.42 $3.36 billion $0.88 20.34 Freedom Financial $41.28 million 2.38 $10.73 million $1.50 9.87

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Freedom Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICICI Bank and Freedom Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Freedom Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network of 5,266 branches, 14,136 ATMs, 1,786 insta-banking kiosks, and 2,713 cash acceptance machines. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Freedom Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfer, and fraud prevention services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. It operates branch offices in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.