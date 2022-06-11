Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.32

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as high as $21.35. Rexel shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 1,410 shares changing hands.
Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
