Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.32

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as high as $21.35. Rexel shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 1,410 shares changing hands.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

