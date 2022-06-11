Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($60.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.45) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,690 ($71.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,728.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,477.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49). The company has a market cap of £92.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

