River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.64), with a volume of 1064771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

The company has a market cap of £44.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.51.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Hoctor Duncan acquired 188,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £499,999.35 ($626,565.60).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.