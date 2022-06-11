Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 59,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,385,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$9,300.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 128,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$110,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00.

NHK opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.17.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHK shares. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price for the company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

