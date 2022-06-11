Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $170,600.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,251.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.02.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

