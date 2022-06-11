Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00007320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00349675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00455556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,491,078 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

