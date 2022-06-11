Royal Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$11.64 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02.
About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
