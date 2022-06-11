Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00347676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00449890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

