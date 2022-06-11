Russell Christine Sells 4,542 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.