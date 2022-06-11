Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPCSU. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $504,000.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DPCSU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.