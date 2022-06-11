Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

