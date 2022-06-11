Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.08% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.