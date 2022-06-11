Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 410,100 Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 410,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,857,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,928,000.

NASDAQ BOCNU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

