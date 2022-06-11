Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 214,365 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,365 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,469,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.