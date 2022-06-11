Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFSU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CFFSU opened at $9.94 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.