Saba Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,025 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.75% of EG Acquisition worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in EG Acquisition by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

EGGF opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. EG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

