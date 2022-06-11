Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average of $211.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.