ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 1,800 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ScanSource stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 271.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 43.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

