Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,469 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,469 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,225 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,833 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 122,304 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

