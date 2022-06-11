Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,285,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,571,000 after acquiring an additional 623,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,169,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

