Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 465,104 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

