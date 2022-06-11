Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2,170.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 340,734 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

