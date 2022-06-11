Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 114,051 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.