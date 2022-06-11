Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 486.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

