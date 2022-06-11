Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 1,096.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,766 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $427,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,405 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.77. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

