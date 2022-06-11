Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 58,882 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of AES worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors raised its position in AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in AES by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AES by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

AES stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

