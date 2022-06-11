Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $8.67 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

