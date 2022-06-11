Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $9.73 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,417,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

