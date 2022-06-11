Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.52. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

