Scotiabank Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.50

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CAE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,212,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,274,000 after buying an additional 2,147,797 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

