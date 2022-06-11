Scotiabank Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.50

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.06.

Shares of CAE opened at C$31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.92. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.27 and a 52 week high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

