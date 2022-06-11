Scotiabank Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.54.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.37. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,600 shares of company stock worth $193,358.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

