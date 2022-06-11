Scotiabank Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.65.

Shares of PSK opened at C$19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.75 and a 52 week high of C$20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,742,047.76. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652 over the last quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

