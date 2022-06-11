Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $108,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

NASDAQ STX opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

