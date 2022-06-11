Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in May

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Secom Company Profile (Get Rating)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

