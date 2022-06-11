Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Seeyond raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,213,000 after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after acquiring an additional 224,256 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

