Seeyond Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seeyond decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $6,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.76. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.