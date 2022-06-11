Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207,822 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $61,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,392,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,016,000 after purchasing an additional 187,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

