Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $52,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $88,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.73 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

