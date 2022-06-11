Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $47,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

