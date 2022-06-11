Sei Investments Co. Has $47.19 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $162.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.