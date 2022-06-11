Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $59,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 238,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 87,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

