Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 192,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $54,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.